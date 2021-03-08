Stray Kids' Hyunjin Controversy To KakaoM-Spotify Clash; What Went Down In K-pop This Week

K-pop has emerged as one of the biggest music industries of today and is well on its way to global domination. Its growing popularity is a testament to the fact that music and art are universal in nature. This week, a lot of events made headlines in the K-Pop world. Here's a weekly round-up of K-pop news that you may have missed.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin controversy and other news from K-Pop world

Latest K-pop Bullying Controversies

Many K-pop stars have got caught up in social media outrage as their dark pasts of bullying were exposed. Last week it was Soojin from (G)I-DLE who was accused of bullying her classmates. Now it's Stray Kids' Hyunjin to suffer from the repercussions. Others named in the accusations were HyunA, Monsta X's Kihyun, actor Kim Ji Soo, iKON's Yunhyeong, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, etc. This movement has cost the career of many of them as they have been suspended from their activities as celebrities. Apparently, bullying is pretty common in South Korea but many kdramas (True Beauty, Itaewon Class) have tried to expose it and speak against it nowadays.

K-Pop songs on Spotify disappeared

On February 28, k-pop fans woke up to the nightmare of seeing many of their favourite Korean artists disappeared from the music streaming app Spotify. A long list of big names such as IU, G I-DLE, Zico, Gfriend, Apink, Taeyeon, VIXX, Seventeen, Mamamoo among others had to unexpectedly bid farewell to their global fans due to licensing issues and the expiration of the contract between Kakao M and Spotify. Rumour has it that this might be due to Spotify's entry into the Korean domestic market, becoming a direct contender to Kakao M's Melon app. Both artists and their fans are not taking this well as they're flooding Twitter with questions.

Blackpink's Rose debut

Rose of Blackpink announced that her first-ever solo debut is arriving at full speed on March 12. The album goes by the name R and features the title track, "On the Ground". The singer gave a sneak-peek into her latest venture as she dropped a series of pictures where she's seen sporting golden blonde hair and elegant dresses. Fans rejoice as they had been waiting endlessly for her solo venture. As of now, Jennie is the only member besides Rose to get an opportunity experimenting solo.

Are Blackpink's Jennie and Big Bang's G-dragon dating?

Speaking of Jennie, the artist saw herself landing in a dating scandal with none other than her label-mate G-dragon. Dispatch, which is popular for breaking dating news, revealed that they had witnessed G-Dragon and Jennie meet secretly. Apparently, Jennie is often seen visiting G-Dragon’s home once her activities for the day are over. In response to this, their record label YG Entertainment said that they cannot confirm anything and wish that people will henceforth respect the artists' personal lives.

BTS recognised as "The Biggest Recording Act In The World"

On March 5, the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) revealed their annual ranking of the top 10 biggest artists that have made history with their popularity and how it reflected in sales numbers. The list included familiar faces like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift but what was shocking was that the one who topped the list and gave these artists a tough competition was BTS. Previous champions of this label have been Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Adele among others.

