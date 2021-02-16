Strixhaven Spoilers And Leaks: Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming MTG Cards Set

Magic: The Gathering is a very popular game that has a large and dedicated player base. The game is quite old, but the developers keep releasing new updates and content to keep it relevant and the players involved. MTG has recently announced its latest set of cards called Strixhaven. Read on to find more about Strixhaven spoilers.

Strixhaven Spoilers

There have been no significant Strixhaven leaks but there is a lot of lore and material to go through in the promotional material, and announcement WotC has released. From the announcement, it's known that Strixhaven will be set in an elite university of magic users. There are rumours that the blue-eyed aligned planeswalker, Kasmina is going to be central to the story of Strixhaven: School of Mages. Kasmina was originally introduced in 2019's War of the Spark set.

The Strixhaven set of cards are heavily inspired by J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series of books. So we can expect to see a lot of similarities between the world of Strixhaven: School of Mages and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Cards for things like magic wands, talking hats, invisibility cloaks, flying brooms, magical potions, book etc might be introduced.

Strixhaven Release Date

Strixhaven: School of Mages is going to be the second Standard-legal Magic: The Gathering set WotC is planning to release in the year 2021. The first announcement for Strixhaven originally came in September 2020 and fans been anticipating its release ever since. This is going to be the 87th Magic Expansion set. Strixhaven school of mages is set the elite university of the multiverse in MTC, where five magical colleges will be battling to take the top spot.

WotC (makers of Strixhave) haven't yet officially announced a release date for Strixhaven: School of Mages for both tabletop and digital but from the September 2020 announcement we know that Strixhaven will be released sometime in the second quarter of 2021 sometime. The 2020 Magic: The Gathering set Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths was released in April 2020, so it's expected Strixhaven will come out around the same time this year, in April. Stay tuned for more new on Magic: The Gathering and Strixhaven: School of Mages.

