Actor Sudeep has demanded "maximum punishment" for rapists. He also wants the government to create strict laws so that people would fear them before committing heinous crimes.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.