EXCLUSIVE: Sudhanshu Rai Gives Tips For Long Distance Relationship Amid Lockdown

Sudhanshu Rai, the creator of the internet audio series Detective Boomrah, recently had an exclusive interview with Republic World. Sudhanshu Rai discussed various topics during the interview, including how to maintain a long distance relationship in lockdown. Here are some of the long distance relationship tips that were shared by Sudhanshu Rai in his latest interview.

During the interview with Republic World, Sudhanshu Rai was asked to share some tips on how to maintain a long distance relationship in lockdown. The lockdown has been a difficult period for everyone in the world and has forced many to stay separated from their friends and loved ones. According to Sudhanshu Rai, the first thing to do when it comes to long distance relationships is to bring a change within yourself.

Sudhanshu Rai stated, "Charity begins at home, so this process also has to start with yourself. You need to bring changes within ourselves and refrain from assuming that what we think is right." Sudhanshu Rai also talked about how people need to be considerate about someone else's perspective. He added, "There needs to be an understanding of the other person’s perspective as well. We need to be neutral and imbibe forgiving nature."

Further, Sudhanshu Rai also advised people to end their relationships if they were just toxic and giving them nothing more than pain. The Detective Boomrah creator stated, "There should be positive energy. If any relationship is giving you pain and agony, end it."

Finally, Rai talked about mending the past and letting bygones be bygones. He asked people to only remember the good memories if they wanted to maintain a long distance relationship in lockdown. Sudhanshu Rai said, "We need to let bygones be bygones, and should not be pulled back with thoughts or experiences that are painful. We should remember only the positive and best memories."

Sudhanshu Rai has thousands of fans on social media and Youtube, where he posts audio stories about Detective Boomrah. The Detective Boomrah series is now getting a new chapter, titled The Invisible Man. The first few episodes of The Invisible Man can be viewed on Sudhanshu Rai's Youtube channel.

