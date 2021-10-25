Sunburn EDM Festival: Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Yet To Give Green Light

The buzz regarding the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM Festival in Goa taking place from December 28 to 30 at Vagator beach made the rounds on Sunday. However, State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Monday told PTI that he has not given permission yet and the file of the music festival is still with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The festival promises EDM lovers, 60 artists, from across the globe at the event.

Goa Tourism Minister yet give green signal to EDM festival

The organizers of the Sunburn Festival Goa began promoting the event on Sunday and invited fans to register for it. However, the Minister for Tourism of Goa, Manohar Ajgaonkar mentioned to PTI that the file has been moved to the Chief Minister regarding permission for the event. He was clear that if the COVID situation in Goa improves and is under control, the government would give the festival a go-ahead. Ajgaonkar mentioned that 'the show must go on' and that the festival would 'bring in rich tourists to the state'.

The news of the festival taking place in December did the round on Sunday. The event's official Twitter account made the announcement and wrote, "Life is calling". They mentioned that the festival would only be open to those who had been fully vaccinated. They also mentioned that this year would mark 15 years of the EDM festival and urged fans to register for tickets.

Life is calling…

SUNBURN GOA 2021



28,29,30 December at Vagator, Goa ONLY for fully/double vaccinated persons!

Come celebrate 15 years of sunburn with us! Register now for exclusive access to pre sale tickets - https://t.co/zyl4BTf9X1 #SunburnGoa21 #HereWeGOAgain pic.twitter.com/n4VmPereUC — Sunburn Festival (@SunburnFestival) October 24, 2021

PTI had earlier reported that Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the festival mentioned that all health and safety measures would be followed at the event. They stated that the event would have limited capacity and that new entry and exit protocols will be put in place to ensure the safety of attendees. Karan Singh, the COO of Percept Live stated that with the vaccination drives across the country in full swing, there is renewed optimism for live events. He mentioned that after individuals have put their life on hold for so long owing to the pandemic. Singh continued that it was now time to ‘live, love, and dance again’.

(With input from PTI)

(Image: Twitter/@sunburnfestival, Facebook/@manoharbabuajgaonkar)