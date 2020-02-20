Suniel Shetty On Special Effects In 'Marakkar': They Used 2,000 Soldiers To Create 20,000

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was last seen in A.R. Murugadoos' Darbar, is all set to make his Mollywood debut. The actor will be seen playing the role of Chandroth Panicker in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie set in the 16th century is reported to be one of the most expensive Malayalam movies of all time. Reports have it that the makers have given special attention while developing the special effects of the film. Confirming the same was Suniel Shetty, who in a recent interview, talked about the special effects used in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Suniel Shetty on Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The interview published on an online portal had Suniel Shetty narrating how the makers made sure the special effects of the film is magnanimous. He said that they used 2,000 soldiers to create 20,000 soldiers. In the interview, Suniel Shetty was raving about Priyadarshan's son Siddharth Priyadarshan, whom he calls Chandu. According to Shetty, it was Chandu, who tried his tooth and nail to attain perfection in every frame in terms of special effects. He also called him a "genius".

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that is reported to have Chinese and British actors in the cast has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others. The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

