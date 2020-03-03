The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Fraudsters Duping Innocent Students In The Name Of Super 30’: Anand Kumar Clears The Air

Others

Fraudsters were duping innocent students in the name of Super 30, claimed educationist Anand Kumar. He stated that no donations were taken for the programme.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Fraudsters duping innocent students in the name of Super 30’: Anand Kumar clears the air

Anand Kumar’s Super 30 programme has witnessed numerous controversies ever since it was announced that a film will be made on it starring Hrithik Roshan. Before the film had released, there were numerous negative stories on the programme, even Super 30’s co-founder IPS Officer Abhayanand sharing some of the concerns of some of the unhappy students and parents. Later, as the film was gearing up for release, director Vikas Bahl being accused of sexual harassment threatened to leave the film in the lurch for a while, before delays and release date changes added to more chaos.    

READ: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' And Other Films About The Education System In India

However, the movie rid itself of all the controversies when it finally released, earning critical acclaim and going on to become a success at the box office. As the Super 30 programme received further popularity since the success of the film, some more untoward instances are also being witnessed. The latest has been that fraudsters have been trying to dupe students in the name of Super 30.  

Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a clarification. The educationist shared that people with ‘no identity’ were trying to cash in the popularity of the education initiative. He claimed people were trying to dupe innocent students by charging money.  

READ:Hrithik Roshan Wins Best Actor For 'Super 30' At Dadasaheb International Film Festival

The mathematician clarified that Super 30 team did not take donations, doesn’t have any offline or online branches. Kumar also added that they have never advertised about admissions. 

Here's the post

READ: Abhimanyu And 'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur Roped In For Umesh Shukla's 'Aankh Micholi'

For the unversed, the Super 30 programme, launched in Bihar, over 15 years ago, provides training to 30 underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE exam. 

Hrithik was among the nominees of this year’s awards for his performance in Super 30, and won the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The film also received tax-free status in numerous states, among most seen in recent times. The film went on to earn over Rs 125 crore at the box office.  

READ: Hrithik Roshan Reveals Why 'Super 30' Was Much 'easier' Than 'War'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
QUESTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS ANSWERED
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS
Delhi
COMPLAINT AGAINST AL JAZEERA
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK