Suresh Menon Gets 'fully Vaccinated'; Advises Everyone Who Books A Slot To Carry A Pen

Getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is like a badge of honour that depicts relief amid the COVID pandemic. One such relieved person - actor-comedian Suresh Menon on Tuesday shared the good news that he has finally been 'fully vaccinated', along with the final certificate of COVID vaccination. Not just that, he also 'thanked' the Co-WIN portal, which enabled the vaccination after some amount of effort.

Earlier in the day, Suresh Menon had informed his followers that he got his second jab at the Jamnabai Narsee School in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Along with the information, the actor-comedian also had a suggestion to put forth. He wrote, "Please carry a pen with you, for filling up the forms."

Suresh Menon shares 'frustrating and annoying' slot booking experience

This relief comes a day after Suresh Menon had narrated his efforts to secure a vaccination slot on the Co-WIN portal. The Phir Hera Pheri actor clearly persevered, even as he thought the centres were going 'further away' when he tried the paid option.

He suggested that the hospital that gives a first dose should also give the second, citing that it was illogical to not do so. "What is the logic of not allowing the citizens above the age of 44 to get their second dose from the hospital they had gotten their first dose from?", he wrote.

Suresh Menon is an Indian actor-comedian, who has appeared in several Bollywood movies like Grand Masti, Phir Hera Pheri, Partner, Fool N Final, Krazzy 4, Deewane Huye Pagal, Chalte Chalte, God Only Knows, Dil To Pagal Hai and Hello. Besides movies, he has also been a part of the television show Comedy Circus as a contestant, and the game show Hello Kaun? Pehchaan Kaun as a judge.

(Credit-Sureshmenon/Twitter)

