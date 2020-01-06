Suriya In Tears After Hearing Struggle Story Of A Poor Girl At An Event

Noble work done by the popular actor Suriya is not hidden at all. The actor is well known for helping underprivileged children to get proper education by his Agaram foundation. Recently at an event of the foundation, the actor was touched by the story of a girl and was seen getting very emotional.

As per reports, the girl pursued her education in English literature and opened up about how Suriya’s foundation helped her to reach her aim. The girl revealed that she lost her father because of cancer and her mother is a daily wage worker. She spoke about how the foundation helped her in pursuing her degree. The girl is now appointed as an English trainer for a firm.

She also mentioned that there were many situations which demotivated her and that she thought of quitting her studies at such times. Her financial crisis was one of the reasons why she got demotivated. However, the Agaram foundation helped her continue her studies. After listening to the heart-touching story of the girl, Suriya broke down and was left speechless. He got so emotional that he hugged the girl and embraced her for a long time.

What is next in store for Suriya?

On the professional front, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru. The movie will be further dubbed in Telugu and will be released under the title Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The movie will hit cinema houses in the summer of 2020. The film will feature Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal as the main antagonist.

