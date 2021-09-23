'Survivor 41': How To Watch 'Survivor 41' On OTT And Other Online Streaming Platforms

The CBS' reality show Survivor is back with its 41st season. A new set of 18 contestants would compete in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji this season. The show premiered on September 22, 2021, on CBS. As the show is returning after a year, the excitement among the viewers is reaching heights.

Survivor 41 is one of the much-anticipated shows on the network. This year's Survivor Season 41 would see 26 days of shooting instead of 39. The show is again taking place in the Mamanuca Islands and would face some of the most dangerous challenges in the history of the series. Jeff Probst, the host of the show, revealed how Survivor 41 would treat its contestants and would be a delight to watch for the audience. He said the show would feature a likeable group of players, who would compete in the most intense, difficult and dangerous seasons they have ever done.

Which TV channel airs Survivor 41? How to watch Survivor 41 online?

Survivor has been on CBS since its premiere season in 2000. The show's first episode was aired on March 31, 2000. Survivor 41 also airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on September 22, 2021. The show would also be available on CBS.com and CBS app.

Survivor 41 streaming details

Several OTT platforms stream CBS shows. These platforms are Fubo TV, Paramount +, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. These streaming services would premiere the show a day after it is aired on TV. Subscribers of these platforms main what's the show on the same day of its TV premiere.

Details about Survivor

The American reality show Survivor dates back to 2000. The show became a success within no time after the premiere of its first season. Jeff Probst serves as the host and executive producer of Survivor. The show sees a group of strangers competing for a million-dollar prize. It places the group of contestants in an isolated location where they must find food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The contestants are provided with challenges and judged on the basis of their physical ability like swimming and running, mental strengths like solving puzzles, and some endurance exams. Contestants are eliminated progressively in the show and the sole survivor is awarded the grand prize of one million dollars.

Image: Instagram/@sruvivorcbs