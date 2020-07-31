'Sushant Inspired Me In Many Ways, Taught Me Acting,' Reveals Ankita Lokhande To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that she wanted people to remember Sushant as the passionate guy he was and for the inspiration he had given to so many people across the country.

Calling him a self-made man, Ankita stated that the late actor had carved his own life's path and had lived life on his own terms. She added that she did not want people to think of him as a depressed man.

'He taught me acting...'

"I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy. He came from a small town, he carved his own path, lived life on his own conditions. I want people to remember him like that, not as someone who was depressed. He was such an inspiration. For so many people, he inspired them. For me as well. He taught me acting, he was such a talented actor. It's such a sad thing that people cook up their own stories and try to potray it in a certain way. Do you even know who Sushant is?"

Read: Ankita Lokhande Recounts Precise Moment She Heard Of Sushant's 'suicide'; Speaks To Arnab

Read: Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant's Kin didn't Have His Number; Tells Arnab 'someone Knows Why'

'Sushant was like a child...'

She added that Sushant was 'like a child', and would get excited over little things in life. “Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say of nothing works, 'I will make short films and I will be happy',” she revealed.

Ankita further said that Sushant maintained a diary wherein he wrote all his future plans and accomplished them one by one. “I have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned,” she said.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant was a TV star - courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Lists The Things That Made Sushant Happy; Repeats His Words To Arnab

Read:Sushant Singh’s Bank Statement Accessed, Shows Huge Transactions For Rhea's Expenses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.