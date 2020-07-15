Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Pens Poem In Tribute; An Ode To His Love For Poetry

The world knows Sushant Singh Rajput's passion for films, theatre, dance and science but he was equally passionate about poetry, literature, and mehfil. SSR would often participate in the literature festival and would organize mehfils and poetry reading at his residence quite often along with his close friends.

In 2019 he had participated in the inaugural session of the Literature festival organized by his close Friend Smita Parikh. During his speech, Sushant had said that "I always feel that one of the best to answer any question is the way you answer them or particularly any specific question. Tareekon aur saleekon me bahut kuch samajh me aa jaata hai aur litofest aisi jagah hai jahan iski baat hoti hai".

His close friend Smita Parikh with whom he was connected through his love for Literature and Poetry, has penned down poetry in tribute to her Friend Sushant Rajput. Following are the excerpts of the Poetry in Hindi .

सब कुछ तो होता है आसपास

दोस्त , महफ़िलें , रौनक़ें

फिर क्या कम पड़ जाता है ?

वो जो अंदर अंदर टूटा होता है

कह नही पता जहाँ से

वो चेहरेपर मुस्कान ओढ़े

फिरा करता है महफ़िलों में

तमाम रौनक़ों के बीच

क्यूँ तनहा तनहा सा लगता है ?

शायद इसीलिए

काफ़िर सा भटकता है

अँधियारी रातों में

वो एक जज़्बा जो समझा नही पाता

अपने अपनों को कभी भी

ख़ालीपन ओढ़े बस चलता रहता है मुसाफ़िर हमसा

मंज़िल की चाह किसे होती है ?

सफ़र ही मंज़िल हो जाता है उनकी

दिल की टूटी किरचें बीन बीन कर

लहूलुहान कर लेता है उँगलियों को

फिर रुसवाई का मरहम लगाता है खुद ही

कोई नही देखता उँगलियोंके ज़ख़्म

फिर सब कुछ ठीक दिखाई देता है

चमक और रोशनियों के बीच

हर बार कुछ रिसता है नासूर की तरह

सब कुछ तो होता है आस पास

फिर क्या कम पड़ जाता है ???

फिर क्यूँ कुछ कम पड़ जाता है ?

स्मिता परिख

Sushant's Friend Parikh, remembering Sushant says that "For the boy who had a light inside him. He lightened millions of hearts. But deep within his heart, he felt the darkness and void. He longed for true love and genuine friends. The boy who touched my soul so much, we bonded through music and poetry And he will always be close to my heart, because he was a moon himself. Who took away a part of me with him. And left a part of him in me. For you Sushant !!! Hope you are shining and happy wherever you are".

Sushant was passionate about books and was an avid reader. His collection of books included on Physics, Maths, Astrophysics, Space, Sports, Literature, Music, Poetry, Religious and Spiritual.

It's been a month Since Sushant Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Residence, but fans and well-wishers continue to remember him as the brightest star of Bollywood, who went away little too soon.

