'Filmy Duniya Mein Ho Sakta Hai': Sushant Singh's Dad Opines On Possible Industry Pressure

Amid the much-debated topic of nepotism following the unfortunate death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, the actor's father KK Singh has broken his silence on the possible reason for his fatal final act. Even though his final post-mortem report has declared that there has been no foul play in his death and stated the reason for his death as 'asphyxiation by hanging', the late actor's grieving father spoke to a local entertainment portal in Patna and said that anything is possible in the world of films.

When asked whether his son succumbed to the pressure of being an actor in the industry, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said that it's one of the possiblities for his suicide. He said, "Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga."[Translation: It's possible in the film industry. Anything is possible. It does happen, when someone sees another's progress, then they should do something. It must have happened.]

Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide broke out, his fans have been probing into the possible reasons for the actor to take such a step. There has been outrage all over social media, since then, as netizens have been speculating the involvement of big banners in the film industry in the degradation of his mental health. Nepotism and unfair selection practices for talented actors have been brought to the limelight by dragging the industry veterans like Karan Johar, Salman Khan for being one of the few to have allegedly ‘boycotted’ Sushant in the past.

Not just the newcomers of film families like Ananya Panday, even senior actors like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja and Sonakshi Sinha, have been attacked by those demanding ‘justice’ for Sushant. It is being speculated that Sushant was allegedly ousted from films, a factor that could have played a role in his death. Some people have protested on the streets and called for a boycott of the film of star kids.

