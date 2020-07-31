Ankita Lokhande Stands By Sushant's Grit & Determination; Recalls 3-year TV-to-film Wait

Sushant Singh Rajput waited for nearly three years before getting a break in Bollywood with 'Kai Po Che!', Ankita Lokhande revealed on Friday. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika star said that Sushant quit Television to get into films, but he waited patiently before signing his debut movie in 2013.

“Sushant left Pavitra Rishta at the peak of his television career because he wanted to do something else. He was never stuck with one thing. He was very creative. Sushant waited for three years before he got his first break into Bollywood. Everyone does not have that kind of patience, but he did. His passion for life got him to the place he was,” she said.

Ankita Lokhande also said that the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor was ambitious and passionate about his career. She said no failure could force him to end his life. She further denied all claims that Sushant Singh was suffering from ‘depression.’ She repeatedly said that he was not a guy who could commit suicide.

‘Sushant was not depressed’

"He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. He would always make plans for his life. And a decision such as suicide is hard to believe, she said.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star - courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for seven years.

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

