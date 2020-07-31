Ankita Lokhande Details Sushant's Passion & Ambition; Tells Arnab Why She Doubts 'suicide'

Actor Ankita Lokhande who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for nearly seven years has voiced her doubts over all claims that the ‘Dil Bechara’ star allegedly committed suicide due to ‘depression’. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita said that Sushant was an ambitious man, who was passionate about his career, and no failure could force him to end his life.

“Sushant worked hard for himself. He started off with theatres, then took up Television daily soap. He also left Pavitra Rishta at the peak of his television career, because he wanted to do something else. He was never stuck with one thing. He was very creative,” she revealed.

The Manikarnika actress further said that Sushant Singh waited for three years before he got his first break into Bollywood with Kai Po Che! in 2013.

“Everyone does not have that kind of patience, but he had. His passion for life got him to the place he was. Work was his passion, but he cannot die for it. That is for sure,” Ankita exclaimed.

READ | Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Sushant, Tells Arnab, 'Money Was Not An Agenda For Him'

READ | Ankita Lokhande Explains Her Absence From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral; Speaks To Arnab

‘Sushant was not depressed’

The former TV actress also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She repeatedly said that he was not a guy who could commit suicide.

"He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. He would always make plans for his life. And a decision such as suicide is hard to believe, she said.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star - courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for seven years.

READ | Ankita Lokhande Recounts Precise Moment She Heard Of Sushant's 'suicide'; Speaks To Arnab

READ | Sushant's Sister Shweta Responds As Ankita Lokhande Busts 'depression' Theory In His Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.