Sushant Singh's Former Staffer Says Actor Was 'happy'; 'never Locked Room While Sleeping'

As the probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput gets deeper, Former staffer of the late actor, Ankit Acharya said that the actor was a 'happy soul'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Acharya rebuked the depression theory, adding that Sushant was a happy-hearted man and was addicted to books and adventures.

"I joined in 2017 and left in 2019 by August. I was an assistant boy and was with him all the time. He was not in depression. He treated me like a younger brother. Sushant was a happy-hearted man. He was good with other staff including the cook", said Ankit Acharaya.

Furthermore, Ankit made a startling revelation, stating that the late actor never locked his room while sleeping. He further blamed Rhea Chakraborty for Sushant's depression, alleging that his communication with family was cut off.

"After Rhea came, he was under depression. His communication and talks with his family was cut off. Sushant never locked his room while sleeping. Till the time, I was there he was a happy soul. He was addicted to books, adventures and was devoted to Shiva," Ankit said.

Sushant’s ex-flatmate speaks to Republic TV

Earlier, friend Samuel Haokip stated that he had lived with Sushant for close to a year, from October 2018 to June-July 2019. He had joined Sushant to be a part of the Pro team, that was about his 150 dreams and included persons of different skill sets like directors, editors. Samuel stated that Sushant looked at him as a brother.

He also revealed that he left because he finished LLB and the other members of the team didn’t leave together, leaving when they had their own commitments.

Developments so far

Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the investigation done by Mumbai Police and demanded justice for her brother. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Currently, a team of 4 members of Bihar Police is investigating the case alongside Mumbai Police but are not getting support from Mumbai Police. Suspiciously, amid everything else, the case folder of Disha Salian - Sushant's ex-manager who died by alleged suicide days before his own death - was 'inadvertently deleted' by the Mumbai Police in the presence of the team from Bihar.

On the other hand, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father's FIR against her. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. The hearing of the case is on August 5. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case to investigate the money angle, with Rhea named in the case, as per sources. Rhea's whereabouts are currently a topic of speculation. She was last seen in a 20-second video message in which she didn't answer on the allegations against her.

