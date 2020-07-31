Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant's Kin didn't Have His Number; Tells Arnab 'someone Knows Why'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'The Nation Wants To Know', Actor Ankita Lokhande revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to frequently change his phone numbers in the past one year and even his family could not contact him. Claiming that the late actor was not a person to do so, Ankita said there has to be somebody who knows why he did that.

'There is someone who knows the truth'

Opining on the media reports that Sushant was changing his phone numbers continuously, Ankita first stated that he did not have Sushant's phone number ever since they broke up and she did not ask for his number from anyone.

"First of all, I did not have his number after we broke up. Sushant left and after that, I did not ask for his number from anyone because its okay. From what I came to know recently, he was changing his phone numbers because I spoke to Sweta Di, his sister from the United States. She got a call on 17th or 18th of May this year and she did not receive it. She messaged him 'Who's this?' and from his side, Sushant messaged, 'Di it's me, I want to talk' and then she called and asked him why is he changing his number again and again. Nobody used to have his number. Why he was doing that, nobody knows that. But I am very sure, there is someone out there who knows the truth. I am very sure that there has to be somebody who knows why he was changing his number," the Manikarnika actor said.

'Sushant was not able to express'

"Sushant did not change his number when he was in a relationship with me for so many years. Not at all. Why will he do that? I don't find any reason. It is very weird because he was not a person like that. He was not talking to his sisters or his father for some reason. It's very strange for me also to know because the Sushant I knew was not like this. There was a time, until a year ago, his father used to call me and ask that 'did you talk to Sushant? I want to talk to him but I don't have his number'," she added.

Continuing further, Ankita claimed that she could see a change in Sushant. "From an outsider's point of view, I can say that he was not that visible in the past year what he used to be. He used to be everywhere, every party. You can see his smile everywhere. It was very visible that somewhere he was an emptiness which he was not able to express," she said.

