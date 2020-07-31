Ankita Lokhande Quotes MS Dhoni Mantra Sushant Employed; Emphasises His 'balance' To Arnab

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput drew inspiration from star cricketer MS Dhoni and wanted to be as balanced in life as him, Ankita Lokhande revealed on Friday. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika actor said that Sushant admired Dhoni’s calm attitude towards success or failures and wanted to be more like him.

“Sushant always said there is a line between success and failure, which MS Dhoni follows. When something great happens, he remains calm, and if something worse happens, he still remains calm. Sushant drew inspiration from him because he was as balanced as Dhoni. Success or downfall never affected him,” Ankita said.

Sushant Singh Rajput had earned wide appreciation for his lead role in the cricketer’s biopic - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. Ankita said that he was ambitious and passionate about his career. He would always make plans for his life. She said this in the context of doubting that he would commit suicide.

'Sushant was not depressed'

The former TV star added that no failure could force him to end his life. She further denied all claims that Sushant Singh was suffering from ‘depression.’ She repeatedly said that he was not a guy who could commit suicide.

"He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy," Ankita Lokhande said.

Prior to his, Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star - courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for seven years.

