Sushant's Bodyguard Confirms 'all Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty' In Explosive Testimony

In a sensational interview with Republic TV, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard has given a seemingly eye-witness account of the late actor's life, especially highlighting the changes in his attitude and lifestyle after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Without mincing his words, the man declared that Sushant, whom he addressed as SSR, could never commit suicide. He went onto make an explosive revelation that every allegation made by Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been rightly made and he should get due justice.

He revealed that Sushant would be asleep and unwell most of the time and no one had direct access to him. While he would be asleep, Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother would invite friends over to his apartment for partying and would spend Sushant's money lavishly on arrangements. The actor's bodyguard revealed that he had met Rhea for the first time in April 2019 at Sushant's farmhouse and alleged that her entry in Sushant's life changed him as a person.

"As far as medicines go.. most of the time SSR would be asleep.. don't know about overdose.. After his trip to Europe, he came back ill.. he was always in bed.. previously always active.. would prepare for the Ironman triathlon.. swimming, running, gymming..", claimed the late actor's bodyguard.

The bodyguard shared that Rhea changed the entire house staff and also Sushant's accountant, except him. He revealed that before Rhea, Sushant's family, especially his eldest sister Priyanka Singh, would visit him often and stay with him. However, he has only witnessed Rhea's family visiting Sushant's house and partying at his expense in the last one year.

Agreeing to Sushant's family lawyer's allegations that the actor was used as a "money card" by Rhea, he shared that Sushant was a simple person and didn't have a lot of expenses. He wasn't very fond of going out either and preferred home-cooked food. The bodyguard also confirmed that Sushant was being given drugs by Rhea as he would often run the errands for her. He revealed that drug store owners would look at him enquiringly when he would go to buy the medicines.

He shared that he had met Disha Salian on the sets of Chhichhore as she was actor Varun Sharma's manager. He also revealed that he had dropped Rhea at Mahesh Bhatt's office on one occasion. The bodyguard clearly stated that Rhea Chakraborty and her family would spend Sushant's money frivolously and that all allegations made by Sushant's father should be investigated thoroughly.

