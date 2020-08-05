'We Only Want Justice': Sushant's Cousin Exudes Confidence In SC's Decision For CBI Probe

As the probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput gets deeper, the cousin of the late actor Neeraj Babloo accused the Maharashtra government of not cooperating. This statement comes after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Neeraj said that the need for a CBI inquiry was always required. He further highlighted the ill behavior of Maharashtra police towards the Bihar police.

"It was already being said that the case should be given to the CBI. Now it will be revealed in the investigation that whether it is murder or suicide. The manner in which the Maharashtra Police behaved, it seemed as if the police of Bihar had moved to another country. Maharashtra government was not cooperating," said Neeraj.

"Investigator will find that who are involved in this case and the country wants CBI investigation. We have hope from the Supreme Court and we only want justice for Sushant," he added.

What happened in the Supreme Court's Sushant case hearing

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. This came amid Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accusing the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, and appealing against any further delay in the matter. The Supreme Court also questioned the quarantining of the Bihar IPS officer who was called in to lead the probe.

Following this, Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record, to take care of the family's suspicions against the Mumbai police.

SG Mehta at this point asked for the Centre to be made party to the proceedings, in response to which Justice Roy to file an application to do so. Tushar Mehta also said that the CBI's notification for its investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record, and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

