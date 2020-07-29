Rhea Manipulated Sushant's Mind, Then Left & Blocked Him At His Worst: Family's Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday and elucidated on the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh on Tuesday. Without mincing words, he stated that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty should be held accountable for pushing the late actor into a mentally unfit state which allegedly resulted in his suicide. The lawyer explained that the FIR was filed in Bihar and not in Mumbai because Sushant's family was 'cut-off' from him by the late actor's girlfriend.

He said, "Under the criminal jurisprudence of India, a case can be registered where even a part of the cause of action has taken a place. A case like this has instances of mental manipulation and control for which it was necessary that Sushant is cut-off from his family".

Read | Sushant Singh's death probe: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty & 5 Others filed; read details

Sushant's family lawyer alleged that Rhea created an entire narrative about Sushant's failing mental health by manipulating the late actor and taking charge of his mental health. He also claimed that Sushant had been mentally fit before Rhea took over his life to allegedly fulfill her own agendas of fame and success in the film industry. He also revealed that Sushant had not been under any medication for mental health before he met Rhea.

The lawyer revealed in the explosive interview, "When Sushant Singh Rajput's father wanted to talk to his son, Rhea would not let them talk. Father would even call the bodyguards. If she wouldn't have intervened between Sushant and his family, he wouldn't have taken the step. This crime included manipulation of the mind and was conspired over a long period of time. Rhea has shaped the narrative around Sushant's mental health by firstly cutting off the family's contact".

Read | Sushant Singh's father files complaint, Kangana Ranaut questions Rhea & Bollywood lobby

He said that Rhea took control of his mental health and started taking him for psychological consults and administering medicines. After that, she left his house with all his medical records even though Sushant was at his worst and blocked his number. This ultimately drove him into depression and the subsequent suicide.

"He was made into a mental case by her to control him completely. And then she administered unknown drugs. Maybe it was a part of her grand design and those were a part of it will become clear as the investigation continues. The medicines he was taking, the doctors he was seeing, the change in the doctors will all unravel in the investigation", the lawyer alleged.

Read | Sushant's family lawyer demands Rhea Chakraborty's arrest; levels explosive allegations

Read | Sushant Death case: Dharma Productions CEO leaves police station after recording statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.