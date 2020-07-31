Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant's Father's Attempts To Reach Him; Speaks To Arnab Goswami

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Thursday, speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'The Nation Wants To Know', revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's father was "not able to contact" his son in the past year because he was frequently changing his phone numbers. Ankita who claims that she has good relations with Sushant's family said he was not talking to his sisters and father.

'Sushant's father did not have his number'

"He was not talking to his sisters or his father for some reason. It's very strange for me also to know because the Sushant I knew was not like this. There was a time, until a year ago, his father used to call me and ask 'did you talk to Sushant? I want to talk to him but I don't have his number'," Ankita Lokhande said.

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in a conversation with an entertainment portal after Sushant's death had also said that his son used to share things with him first but then he didn't talk much. "Pehele toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi," KK Singh said talking to Tadka Bollywood.

Talking about Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, KK Singh said that she had come to Patna to visit him and also Mumbai after Sushant's demise. "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." Talking about their break-up, KK Singh said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

'Sushant was not able to express'

"Sushant did not change his number when he was in a relationship with me for so many years. Not at all. Why will he do that? I don't find any reason. It is very weird because he was not a person like that. Nobody used to have his number. Why he was doing that, nobody knows that. But I am very sure, there is someone out there who knows the truth. I am very sure that there has to be somebody who knows why he was changing his number," the Manikarnika actor said.

Continuing further, Ankita claimed that she could see a change in Sushant. "From an outsider's point of view, I can say that he was not that visible in the past year what he used to be. He used to be everywhere, every party. You can see his smile everywhere. It was very visible that somewhere he was an emptiness which he was not able to express," she said.

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

