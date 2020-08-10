Sushant's Friend Sandip Ssingh To Be Summoned By ED Next; Probe Of Money Transfer Expected

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is most likely to summon the late actor's allegedly close friend Sandip Ssingh next for interrogation regarding several transactions made from Sushant's bank accounts to him. As per sources, summon issues can be given out for Ssingh to present himself before the ED officials to probe into his role in Sushant's finances. ED is currently probing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother to ascertain the details of the Rs. 15 crore that the late actor's father KK Singh has alleged was siphoned off from Sushant's account.

'No idea who Sandeep Ssingh is': Sushant's family

Sandip Ssingh has been involved with numerous moments immediately after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The producer was snapped at the actor's residence, was present at the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted, and even during the funeral, before going to console the family in Patna. However, a friend of Sushant on Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's show The Debate has claimed that none of the family members knew Sandip.

Speaking on Republic TV, Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh said, “Sandeep Ssingh is not related to anybody in the family. If he says, 'I am a very close friend of Sushant,' I have not seen him at least anywhere close to him, none of the family members including the sisters. And he was keeping his hand on her shoulders, and pictures were clicked by his PR; it was all his PR. They have no idea who is this guy and where he came from.”

Similar testimony was given on LIVE TV by Samuel Haokip, Sushant's ex-flatmate and friend when he said that he had never heard Sandip Ssingh's name. Talking about the late actor and producer Sandip Ssingh's role in the coverup, family friend Niloptal had earlier claimed how Ssingh's statements didn't add up and has inconsistencies.

"On 28th June, Sandip Ssingh gave a clean chit to everyone in different interviews — from Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt to Aditya Chopra, even though he knew the investigation was going on. He told everyone that 'relations were fine' with Sushant bhai," Niloptal claimed.

Sandip Ssingh, while appearing on Republic TV, had claimed they were close friends though they'd not met in a year. As per his own account, he claimed to have seen Sushant's body in the room, though from outside, and wasn't able to gauge whether the ceiling was high enough for someone to hang themselves. It was also allegedly Ssingh who insisted the body be taken to Cooper Hospital.

