T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Host COVID Vaccination Drive Ahead Of Shooting Resumption

T-Series, Reliance Entertainment hosted COVID-19 vaccination drives as the film industry geared up to return to normalcy with shooting resumption.

After over a month of lockdown-like restrictions due to COVID-19, matters are looking up for the film industry. While shootings are set to resume from Monday as Maharashtra government launched the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, many of those involved with the film industry are also getting vaccinated. Production houses like Relaince Entertainment and T-Series launched vaccination drive that helped in the inoculation of the members of various production houses.

Vaccination held by film production banners

Reliance Entertainment held a vaccination drive at their Mumbai office on May 29 and June 3 where people from numerous production houses took their vaccine doses. Photos from the drive were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

T-Series' Chief Bhushan Kumar held a vaccination drive in his office for their staff and their families. The vaccination drive was held on June 3, and this event too was in collaboration with other production houses.

The drives came in the wake of Producers’ Guild of India also announcing that they were hosting vaccination drives for the members of the film industry. The drive has been launched since June 1 and is being held at the Mehboob Studios. 

Meanwhile, shootings are all set to resume from Monday as Mumbai was put in Level-3, as a part of the government's 5-Level strategy on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, on the basis of case positivity and percentage of oxygen beds. The crew will have to work in a bubble and no movement outside will be allowed outside after 5 PM.     

