MNS Workers Land At 'Taarak Mehta' Actor's House Over Dialogue Row, Make Him Apologise

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is furious with the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah makers for a dialogue in which a character said Hindi was Mumbai’s language. After expressing their disapproval, the workers of the party also landed at the residence of Amit Bhatt, who said the dialogue. The actor, who plays the character of protagonist Jethalal’s father, was seen apologising in the pictures that have surfaced.

Ameya Khopkar, chief of MNS’s film wing, told Republic TV, “Since yesterday a video is going viral on social media. I want to ask the writer, Niren Bhatt, you know the language of Chennai, but not the language of Maharashtra.” “We have written a letter to the makers, producers and writers and if they do not apologise to the Marathi population, we will not let them work in Mumbai,” he continued.

Earlier, Khopkar had issued a warning to the makers on Twitter claiming that they wouldn’t mind taking a tough stance against them. He had accused them of intentionally doing so and spreading ‘propaganda’.

Shalini Thackeray, MNS General Secretary, also threatened a ‘slap’ from Marathi ‘sainiks’ if the makers did not know that Marathi was Mumbai’s language.

The dialogue

Amit says in the video, “See, our Gokuldham is in Mumbai, what is Mumbai’s language? Hindi. That is why we will write the thought for the day in Hindi.”

He added, “If our Gokuldam would’ve been in Chennai, we’d have written it in Tamil, and if our Gokuldam would’ve been in America and Europe, we’d have written in English,”

Creator of the show Asit Kumar Modi’s statement where he agreed Marathi was Mumbai’s language and a video where they called to respect all languages did not please netizens, who demanded an apology and a disclaimer on the show.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

