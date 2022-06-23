Tamil Nadu: Elephant Calf Escorted With 'Z+++' Security By Pachyderm Family; Watch

Elephants are known to be social animals who live in large groups and take care of each other. Given that the gestation period of elephants is over 1.5 years, it's no surprise that the little ones often get some extra care from the pachyderm community. Testifying this fact, a recent viral video shows an elephant calf getting some 'Z+++' security from its herd.

The viral video, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows the tiny calf surrounded by its larger family members as they walk down a road. The video was reportedly recorded in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The officer in a couple of tweets expressed his amazement saying, "Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It’s Z+++." Take a look below.

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++.

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

Here is the 1st part of the clip shared by a colleague. Just see how it started & the way additional reinforcements come in at 0.12 sec to escort the kiddu. Fascinating. pic.twitter.com/VC0w3R48Et — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 23, 2022

'Exceptional', say netizens

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 400K views at 1,500 retweets. Amused netizens also pitched in their views in the comments section. 'Exceptional', wrote one, while another commented, 'such amazing animals'.

