Tamil New Year 2022: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know About Puthandu

Puthandu is a festival that celebrates the start of the Tamil New Year 2022. Puthuvarudam or Varsha Pirappu are two names for this special day. On the first day of the Chithirai month, Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry commemorate this event with tremendous joy and passion.

On the occasion of Puthandu, apart from celebrations in India, the Tamil diaspora from around the world commemorate the event with fervour. The most fascinating feature about Puthandu is that, according to the Gregorian Calendar, it occurs on the same day practically every year. On this day, people wish each other 'Puthandu Nalvazthukal,' which translates to 'Happy New Year.'

Puthandu 2022 date

Puthandu is the Tamil Hindu Calendar's first day. The day will be observed on April 14 this year, according to the Gregorian Calendar. On this day, Tamil Saka Samvata 1944 will begin. In Tamil Nadu, the day of Puthandu is observed as a public holiday, and all public offerings are denied on that day. On the occasion of Puthandu, on April 14, banks, schools, and a large number of private offices will remain closed.

The day is also observed in other parts of India. In Kerala, it is known as Vishu, in central and northern India as Baisakhi, in Odisha as Pohela Sankranti, in West Bengal as Poila Baisakh, and in Assam as Bihu.

History & Significance of Tamil New Year

According to mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on Puthandu. Tamils think that the start of a new year brings with it new aspirations and dreams. They gather with family and friends to commemorate the day with a large feast full of pomp and fervour. They go to temples dressed in new clothes and pray to God for blessings for their families.

Puthandu 2022 rituals

People of Tamil Nadu begin their days by bathing and decorating their homes with "kolams" made of coloured rice powders and flowers. It is thought to provide a wonderful energy and vibe. Pongal is also prepared and offered in worship called 'neivethyam' while devotional hymns are sung. Raw mangoes, tamarind, jaggery, and fresh neem flowers are used to make a seasonal dish known as 'Manga-Pachadi.'

People visit their relatives dressed in new attire, seeking the blessings of elders. There is a tradition on Puthandu eve that a tray of mango, banana, jackfruit, betel leaves, jewellery, money, and flowers is prepared and placed in front of a mirror.

On the Tamil New Year's Day, a festival called 'Chitterai Thiruvizha' is held in Madurai's Meenakshi Temple, while Tiruvidaimarudur has an annual Chariot Festival.