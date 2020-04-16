Tamilrockers Leaks Bengali Film 'Dwityo Purush' Prior To Its Official Release

Film piracy is not a novel concept in the Indian Film Industry. Time and again some piracy sites like Bit torrent, Movierulz and Tamilrockers, have leaked unreleased movies online. In this year, a lot of much-awaited movies in different languages are set to release. However, once again Tamilrockers has leaked yet another film in HD quality. This time around its Bengali film Dwityo Purush.

Reportedly, Dwityo Purush movie download is possible online now, as Tamilrockers have leaked it. Tamilrockers let users download the latest films on their piracy site. Irrespective of the fact that movie piracy is illegal in India, Tamilrockers have time and again leaked some of the biggest films online. Be it Hollywood's sci-fi movie Star Wars Rise of Skywalker or Telugu film Software Sudheer, the notorious website has managed to leak it all.

With Dwityo Purush movie download attainable online now, the makers of the film might have to incur some irreparable losses. Tamilrockers distribute copyright material online, and generally, this not only affects the strength of mall-theatres running its shows but also deeply destroy the buzz and anticipation of the film. For a long time now, DMCA along with other governing authorities have been trying to curb down the piracy wave. However, it seems like all their efforts are going in vain.

More about Dwityo Purush

Dwityo Purush is a Bengali film starring Raima Sen, Kahaani fame Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Srijit Mukherji. The film released on 23rd January 2020 and is currently running in theatres. Dwityo Purush revolves around some mysterious killings in a similar pattern at two different time zones. First in 1993 and second during and post-2019. Dwityo Purush is also the sequel of Baishe Srabon. In this film, Parambrata Chattopadhyay plays the investigating officer, who tries to unwrap the reason behind the mysterious killing. Also, he understands that there is definitely some political ties with respect to the murders. Dwityo Purush offers an over the edge experience to the audiences, with a thrilling plot to it.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

