Tannishtha Chatterjee To Star In Deepak Rauniyar's 'The Sky Is Mine': Reports

Critically-acclaimed Nepalese filmmaker Deepak Rauniyar has roped in Indian actor Tannishtha Chatterjee as one of the female leads in his forthcoming feature film, The Sky Is Mine, as per a report by Variety. According to the report, the story is penned by Rauniyar, David Barker and Asha Magrati. The plot of the film examines the caste system endemic to South Asia, where there is a great emphasis on skin colour.

According to Variety's latest report, Chatterjee will be playing Mamata, while Magrati, who is Rauniyar's wife and frequent collaborator will be seen as Pooja. Alongside Chatterjee and Magrati, the film also has Nepali cinema star, Dayahang Rai.

In an interview with the outlet, Chatterjee said she loves the character offered to her and that the 'script is always the reason' she does any film. She added that even though she has never met Deepak in person, they really 'hit it off well in their Zoom chat last year when he first told her about the film'. The actor said that she loves 'working across cultures' and she thinks 'South Asian filmmakers should collaborate more'. With this film, she has got 'an opportunity to do so'.

The plot of the film follows Pooja, a light-skinned Nepali police officer, who has broken centuries-old misogyny by becoming the first female detective in the country. The character later comes across her first case in a violent border town where people are protesting on the streets for systemic discrimination against the dark-skinned Madhesi, two light-skinned boys kipped with an impossible ransom demand.

The film has Matthieu Toponier serving as consulting writer, who will also edit the film. It is backed by Rauniyar and Magrati under Aadi Films (Nepal/US), Jeremy Chua for Potocol (Singapore), Alan R Milligan for Tannhauser Gate (Norway), Carole Scotta for Haut et Court (France), and Prajjwal SJB Rana for Eyecore Films (Nepal).

Meanwhile, Chatterjee is known for her amazing performance in 2007's release, Brick Lane. The actor also bagged a Best Actor nomination at the British Independent Film Awards. She has also appeared in critically-acclaimed films like 2015's Parched, 2016's Lion. Chatterjee also won the Asia Star Award for best Asian filmmaker at Busan for her directorial debut, Roam Rome Mein, which was released in 2019.

