Tanuj Virwani & Sezal Sharma's Short Film 'Parchaaiyaan' To Be Screened At Cannes 2022

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. Recently, actor Deepika Padukone joining the jury of the festival became a pride moment for India. Now, actor Tanuj Virwani and his Parchaiyaan team have announced that their upcoming shot film will get a screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

The makers of the movie, on Thursday, April 28, hosted a press conference to unveil the first look poster of Parchaiyaan. It was at that moment, that the news was made public to the media.

Parchaiyaan gets a screening at Cannes 2022

The lead actor of the film Tanu Virwani while talking to the media expressed that he feels extremely honoured to be attending the prestigious film festival. He said, “I personally love the medium of short films and it's an honour for our film to have this platform. We are going to attend the Cannes film festival 2022. It will be a great feeling to be part of this."

Meanwhile, the director of the movie Chandrakant Singh added that it is a 'dream come true' for the entire team of the short film. He added, "I'm thrilled that our short film 'Parchaaiyaan' is scheduled to be screened at Cannes this year. It’s a dream come true as we consider this festival as the world's most prestigious film festival."

For those unaware, the short film is based on the life of the famous Bollywood lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The producer of the movie, Girish Wankhede, during the press conference, revealed that he is a massive fan of the late artist. According to the producer, Chandrakant Singh has done an incredible job by giving a romantic tribute to Sahir Sahab.

He said, "I'm a huge fan of Sahir Sahab and getting me associated with something like this is a big high. Short films' space is dynamic and displaying this to the world will set its course. We are quite ambitious and intend to travel the globe with this heartwarming film. Chandrakant Singh has done an incredible job by justifying this romantic tribute and I look forward to the reactions in Cannes."

Besides Tanuj Virwani, the short film also features Sezal Sharam in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@parchaaiyaanshortfilm