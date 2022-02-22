Last Updated:

Tanzanian Artist Kili Paul Honoured By High Commission Of India For 'incredible Content'

Internet sensation Kili Paul who has been taking the Internet by storm with his videos of lip-syncing Bollywood songs was recently honoured.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Kili Paul, Tanzanian artist, Kili Paul gets honoured by high commision of India, Kili Paul videos, Neema Paul videos

IMAGE: Instagram/kili_paul/Twitter/@binaysrikant76


Internet sensation Kili Paul has been taking the Internet by storm with his videos of lip-syncing Bollywood songs. The Tanzanian creator along with his sister Neema are often seen expressing their fondness for Bollywood songs with their viral videos. Now in a recent development, Kili was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania recently for his videos. 

Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan had shared a bunch of pictures with Kili Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania while praising him for the kind of content they provide on the Internet. For the unknown, the siblings have uploaded several lip-synching videos to Bollywood music like Raataan Lambiyan, Dil Laga Liya Maine, and more. They also hopped on the trending dance challenge from Allu Arjun's latest actioner Pushpa

Tanzanian creator Kili Paul gets honoured

The sibling duo has won the hearts of many netizens and celebs, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, and more who were amazed to see such love and talent from all across the globe. While sharing the pictures, Binaya wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.” 

READ | Kili Paul lip-syncs to Jubin Nautiyal’s 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du'; See singer's reaction

Kili Paul enjoys a massive fan following of 2.2 million on Instagram and both siblings are being followed by celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag, Richa Chadha, and others. Not just lip-syncing to Bollywood stars, but Kili has also shown his passion for dancing in his viral videos. 

READ | Kili Paul's latest video lip-syncing Ranbir's 'Channa Mereya' wins netizens' hearts; Watch

Earlier, on February 13, the siblings posted a video to the viral track ‘Kacha Badam’ with the caption, “Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this, here it is the best she can do.” The video went viral soon after the release and won the hearts of many users. On Republic Day this year, the siblings also dwelled into the patriotic spirit of India and shared a video by paying their tribute to the country with the National Anthem. ''Happy Public day India🇮🇳🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️ #kilipaul #india #tanzania #maasai #neemapaul (sic),” they wrote along with the video then. 

READ | Kili Paul dances to 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', fans react to viral video; Watch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

IMAGE: Instagram/KiliPaul/Twoitter/@binaysrikant76

READ | Tanzanian reel artist Kili Paul lip-syncs 'Jana Gana Mana' in social media post; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kili Paul, Kili Paul honoured by High Commission of India, Neema Paul
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND