Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals. Paul himself claimed in his now-deleted Instagram stories that he was beaten with sticks and had received five stitches for the injuries he sustained in the attack. He even shared a video on his YouTube channel which sees him lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs.

'I was attacked by 5 people': Kili Paul

Though Paul did not share any information about how he was attacked but in a now-deleted update that he shared on his Instagram stories, the Tanzanian sensation stated, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me." He wrote in another IG story, "People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me."

More on Kili Paul:

Kili Paul has been taking the Internet by storm with his videos of lip-syncing Bollywood songs. The Tanzanian creator along with his sister Neema are often seen expressing their fondness for Bollywood songs with their viral videos. The sibling duo has won the hearts of many netizens and celebs, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Emraan Hashmi, and more who were amazed to see such love and talent from all across the globe. Recently, Kili was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania for his videos.

Image: Instagram/@neemapaul556