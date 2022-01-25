Tess Holliday, a USA based plus-size model, has often opened up about body positivity. The model never shies away from speaking about her health and makes sure to inspire others. She enjoys a massive Instagram following of 2.5 million and also gives away many make-up tutorials. While she is often praised for her stunning shoots, the model is currently being lauded for her reply to a woman who body-shamed her in a waiting room.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tess Holliday recently narrated an incident when an unknown woman body-shamed her. The model was in the waiting room of a doctor's office, wearing a hoodie and a face mask. While she was "minding my own business," an older woman came to her and complimented her for her beautiful face and hair. The model said, "She says, 'You are so pretty. You have a beautiful face and you have beautiful hair.' And I mean, I look like this and my face is covered, but I'm like, 'Oh, thank you!'"

But, the woman did not stop there and went on to body shame the model. Holliday said, "she then proceeded to tell me, 'Why don't you just lose a little bit of weight?'" Holliday quipped she is no new to such comments and also mentioned how has deeply seeded trauma and people-pleasing tendencies, due to which her usual reply is "I workout." However, the model was tired of such comments this time and came up with a mouth-shutting reply.

She said, "I looked at her, took a breath and I said, and I still can't believe I said this. Look at me smiling, I'm so proud of myself. I looked at her and I said, 'Ma'am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world. I think I'm doing okay.'" The model further continued and revealed how the woman was taken aback by her reply. However, she continued to speak with her. A nurse calling out her name, helped her escape the conversation.

Fans laud Tess Holliday

Sharing the video, the model wrote, "I don’t often give myself enough credit, & my energy this year is very much to cut that shit out." Her fans were thrilled to listen to the story and lauded her for being who she is. A fan wrote, " you have so much to be proud of !!! Thank you for opening doors to plus size peeps." Many others sent her love.

Image: Instagram/@tessholliday