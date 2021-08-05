That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 41 Latest Updates; Check Details

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is currently underway with only seven episodes left! Season 2 of the Slime anime consists of 24 episodes, split over two cours. With season 2's second part currently airing, there will reportedly be no more breaks.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's finale will reportedly launch on September 21, 2021. Fans can watch the second season of the Slime Anime on Netflix. International fans can check out the episodes on Crunchyroll.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 41 - The Eve of Battle

Watch: https://t.co/dEWllHbMrt pic.twitter.com/5TGzCnzlGC — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (@SlimeAnime) August 3, 2021

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 41 update (spoilers!)

In Episode 40 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, fans saw Ramiris telling everyone that all the Demon Lords were invited to Walpurgis with the topic of the meeting being Rimuru and how to punish him for his "crimes". While fans thought that choosing between the meeting and the battle would be a dilemma for Rimuru, it wasn't. Turns out, Rimuru has a new OP technique aka the Perfect Transport Technique.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 41 is titled 'The Eve of Battle'

The episode not only sees Rimuru deciding to attend the meeting in Walpurgis but also agreeing to take Shion along with him. Rimuru also uses his transport technique, to teleport at least 10,000 refugees to Tempest in a single night and then follow that up by teleporting his army of 20,000 to the battlefield. This is so that his army can stop Clayman, who desires to awaken as a True Demon Lord and to accomplish this, wants to kill all the refugees present inside Eurazania.

Fans are yet to find out what awaits Rimuru at the meeting of the Demon Lords in Walpurgis or how the battle at Eurazania will end. However, what is known, is that if Rimuru can transport thousands of his army and refugees to different places then he can most likely also transport himself and can now be present at the meeting of the Demon Lords, as well as the battle.

More than Ramiris' news about the Demon Lords meeting, fans should be more concerned about the fact that Rimuru is willing to let Shion accompany him there. Shion, who has always been troublesome, will most likely create another situation like the last time she was at the meeting. That brings us to the end of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 episode 41 update, hopefully, Clayman will be defeated by our favourite Demon Lord!

Happy Girl Shion ✨ pic.twitter.com/Zodsi6MGxo — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (@SlimeAnime) August 4, 2021

