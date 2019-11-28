Thatteem Mutteem Actor Shalu Kurian Slams Troller And Files A Case Against Him

In today's era of social media, being a celebrity is a tough task. Fame and success are usually accompanied by 24/7 surveillance by fans. Celebrities have often gone on record about the lack of privacy, and how sometimes fans resort to extreme measures. A similar incident occurred with the Thatteem Mutteem actor Shalu Kurian, who is a Malayalam actress. Shanu was recently trolled on social media over a picture of herself. She stated that some very derogatory comments were passed on her post. The picture in question has Shalu posing in a pink dress which she posted on her Facebook profile.

Shalu Kurian filed a police complaint against the troller

Shalu clearly did not take it lightly and decided to address it and file a police complaint against him. She did not stop there, the actor also decided to address this issue on her Facebook. She wrote a long paragraph in both Malayalam and English to make her fans aware of what had happened and give them a lesson over trolling.

She wrote, "People who post vulgar and inappropriate comments on Artists page and pics pls understand that this is a profession just like yours. Being in the tv and film industry doesn't mean you compromise on your ethics and morals. You may do this for getting maximum likes, views, subscriptions for your channels by sensationalizing content but once the police and cyber case proceedings start you will wish you had never done it in the first place"

Shalu also emphasised that not only has the case been registered, but the cyber police also is looking out for the culprit and will soon get hold of him. In addition to filing a complaint, she also slammed the troller on social media writing, “Mr. Prajith Kumars comment, learn to respect ladies first. When u have a wife and mother at home. Pls do the needful.”

