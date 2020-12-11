The Academy Award shares journey of restoration of Satyajit Ray's classics; stars proud

Satyajit Ray was considered one of the greatest filmmakers from India, but his legacy was not just restricted to the country. The director was honoured across the globe, including at the Oscars in 1992. Not just being impressed with his work, the Academy went ahead and even restored many of films that was not of a good quality.

READ: 3 Durga Puja Committees Theme Celebrations On Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy

The Academy shares process of restoration of Satyajit Ray’s films

In a video posted by The Academy on Twitter, it was informed that the restoration project had started after Ray had received the honourary Oscar at 64th Academy Awards. However, the team faced issues in getting visuals to play on the screen during his felicitation. Since the frames had scratches, missing sections, The Academy and Non-profit organisations kicked off the restoration project.

The project, led by Criterion Collection, first faced a setback when there was a fire at the Henderson Film Laboratories on July 20, 1993 in London. Several vaults worth of nitrate and safety film were completely destroyed or damaged, including the negatives of the Apu trilogy. The technicians then sought that even in that condition, they be shipped to Los Angeles.

READ: Satyajit Ray's Iconic Characters 'Feluda' & 'Professor Shonku' To Be Remade In 2021

The team termed the process as an ‘act of faith’ and that there was ‘something sacred’ about the films that needed it be preserved. In the video, the technicians can be seen opening the archives after 20 years, and the condition of the films were dismal as it was charred, dry and flaky.

They then moved the films to another studio in Italy, that physically brought the materials to shape to get it through a scanner. The studio worked ‘thousands of hours’ rehydrating the reels, so that it did not remain that brittle, and then replaced the damaged perforations and splices.

"Never having seen a Satyajit Ray film is like never having seen the sun or the moon." - Akira Kurosawa



Satyajit Ray’s breathtaking milestone of world cinema rose from the ashes in a reconstructed restoration, two decades after its original negatives were burned. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/Jr4272q0BL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 9, 2020

This helped it get through a ‘pin gate’ thus making it much more stable. The effort had to be done frame by frame, by hand, and perforation by perforation, the team members said in the video.It was only after this process that 40 per cent of the negative of Pather Panchali and 60 per cent of Aparajito were usable.

They then took six to seven months of digital restoration, which was also not without issues, as they faced colour grading, stablising issues, management of visuals due to scratches, and difficulties with geometry.

The team achieved success in the mission after years of efforts. In all, they have now managed to restore 20 of Ray’s films.

They later displayed the films to an audience in New York. The team shared that the satisfaction of seeing the films, 60 years after they first played, by a whole new generation of cinephiles and film writers in was what their efforts were about.

The restoration story even led to celebrities of the film industry like Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Anil Sharma among others react. They were overwhelmed with the journey of the classics from near ‘ashes’ to glory.

Proud!!! Indeed. https://t.co/Hhcw2yMUqn — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 10, 2020

When your work is extraordinary.. truly great . than world care for you .see how @TheAcademy took unbelievable effort to restore great film maker Satyajeet ray’s films ..incredible..we are proud of our Indian film 🎥 maker shree Satyajeet ray .. he has inspired most of film maker https://t.co/TKHUPf5Rtt — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) December 11, 2020

READ: India's Paper-strip COVID-19 Test, Named After Satyajit Ray's 'Feluda', Gets DCGI Approval

READ: West Bengal Government To Construct 'Apur Sansar Park' As Tribute To Soumitra Chatterjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.