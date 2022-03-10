'The Adam Project' To 'Badhaai Do': Everything New Releasing On OTT This Month

March has a lineup of several movies and shows for OTT viewers. Instead of moving out and watching movies in cinema halls, people preferring to stay home but not wanting to miss their movie evenings have several reasons to celebrate.

There are several interesting and highly-awaited content on OTT platforms starting with Badhaai Do all set to release within a day. Here is a list of other films that will be streamed on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix and others this month.

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds' new film The Adam Project is all set for its OTT release. The film will be available on Netflix in India on 11th March 2022. The Adam Project recently held a special premiere in New York which was attended by the entire cast and team of the film. Reynolds will be seen playing time-travelling pilot Adam Reed who encounters a younger version of himself, portrayed by newcomer Walker Scobell, after crash-landing back on Earth in 2022.

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha starrer, Badhaai Do, will get its OTT release on 11 March 2022, via Netflix. The film touched the hearts of millions with its unique storyline. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the movie was praised for its representation of the LGBTQIA+ community and the actors were lauded for the roles they took on.

Maaran

Maaran is all set for its OTT release on 11 March 2022. The film, helmed by Karthick Naren also stars Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan and will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a drunkard, yet passionate journalist, who goes to the extreme to deliver the truth to society at the cost of endangering his life.

Rowdy Boys

The film revolves around Akshay, an engineering student, who falls in love with Kavya, a medical student. But their love story takes an unexpected twist when an ugly war emerges between their respective colleges. Rowdy Boys is all set to release on Zee 5 on 11 March 2022.

Khiladi

A 2022 Indian Telugu-language action thriller film, Khiladi, written and directed by Ramesh Varma who co-produced it with Satyanarayana Koneru under A Studios, stars Ravi Teja alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The film will be released on Disney Plus on 11 March 2022.

(Image: @moviefone/@cinema_vibes_only/Instagram)