'The Adam Project' To 'Outlander S6': Everything Releasing On Netflix In March First-half

Image: Instagram/@theadamproject.movie/outlander_starz
Streaming giant Netflix released a list of shows and films coming on the platform including Ryan Reynolds' new film The Adam Project and the sixth season of Outlander. These new arrivals will be available on Netflix in India within the first half of March. The fresh list of the films/shows came after many Marvel ventures including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders and more.
The move came after the platform’s license of the content was reportedly ended and rights were reverted back to Disney. Although many fans were disappointed with the removal of Marvel shows from the streamer, Netflix has given an opportunity to celebrate as they added more than 20 films and shows to the platform. Check out the list here.
Taking to their official social media handles, the streamer revealed the coaster for the first half of March 2022. The post was shared with the caption, ''It's March already? But also, it's March already! And we've got some thrilling new arrivals coming your way''. Check out the list here.
It's March already? But also, it's March already!— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 1, 2022
And we've got some thrilling new arrivals coming your way ✅ pic.twitter.com/52v3QcWbgY
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project recently held a special premiere in New York which was attended by the entire cast and team of the film. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively managed to steal the limelight as they shared loving moments on the red carpet. Lovely also stunned in a pastel Versace gown at the event. Moreover, Reynolds friend actor Hugh Jackman was also spotted at the even to support the Deadpool actor.
