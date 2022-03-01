Last Updated:

'The Adam Project' To 'Outlander S6': Everything Releasing On Netflix In March First-half

Netflix has announced a list of films and shows including 'The Adam Project' that will be coming on the streamer in the first half of the month, March.

Streaming giant Netflix released a list of shows and films coming on the platform including Ryan Reynolds' new film The Adam Project and the sixth season of Outlander. These new arrivals will be available on Netflix in India within the first half of March. The fresh list of the films/shows came after many Marvel ventures including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders and more. 

The move came after the platform’s license of the content was reportedly ended and rights were reverted back to Disney. Although many fans were disappointed with the removal of Marvel shows from the streamer, Netflix has given an opportunity to celebrate as they added more than 20 films and shows to the platform. Check out the list here. 

Netflix India releases March 2022 slate

Taking to their official social media handles, the streamer revealed the coaster for the first half of March 2022. The post was shared with the caption, ''It's March already? But also, it's March already! And we've got some thrilling new arrivals coming your way''. Check out the list here.

New shows and films on Netflix in March 2022

1st March 2022

  • The Guardians of Justice
  • Worst Roommate Ever
  • Jack The Giant Slayer
  • The Departed
  • American Pie 2
  • Bumblebee
  • Love is Colorblind
  • Hometown 

2nd March 2022

  • Savage Rhythm

3rd March 2022

  • Midnight At The Pera Palace
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2
  • The Weekend Away

4th March 2022

  • Pieces Of Her
  • Making Fun

7th March 2022

  • Outlander season 6

8th March 2022

  • Last One Standing

9th March 2022

  • The Last Kingdom season 5
  • Queer Eye Germany 
  • The Andy Warhol Dairies

11th March 2022

  • Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 4
  • The Adam Project

12th March 2022

  • Parasite In Love

13th March 2022

  • Eighth Grade

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project recently held a special premiere in New York which was attended by the entire cast and team of the film. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively managed to steal the limelight as they shared loving moments on the red carpet. Lovely also stunned in a pastel Versace gown at the event. Moreover, Reynolds friend actor Hugh Jackman was also spotted at the even to support the Deadpool actor. 

