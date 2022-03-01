'The Adam Project' To 'Outlander S6': Everything Releasing On Netflix In March First-half

Streaming giant Netflix released a list of shows and films coming on the platform including Ryan Reynolds' new film The Adam Project and the sixth season of Outlander. These new arrivals will be available on Netflix in India within the first half of March. The fresh list of the films/shows came after many Marvel ventures including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders and more.

The move came after the platform’s license of the content was reportedly ended and rights were reverted back to Disney. Although many fans were disappointed with the removal of Marvel shows from the streamer, Netflix has given an opportunity to celebrate as they added more than 20 films and shows to the platform. Check out the list here.

Netflix India releases March 2022 slate

Taking to their official social media handles, the streamer revealed the coaster for the first half of March 2022. The post was shared with the caption, ''It's March already? But also, it's March already! And we've got some thrilling new arrivals coming your way''. Check out the list here.

New shows and films on Netflix in March 2022

1st March 2022

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

Jack The Giant Slayer

The Departed

American Pie 2

Bumblebee

Love is Colorblind

Hometown

2nd March 2022

Savage Rhythm

3rd March 2022

Midnight At The Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties season 2

The Weekend Away

4th March 2022

Pieces Of Her

Making Fun

7th March 2022

Outlander season 6

8th March 2022

Last One Standing

9th March 2022

The Last Kingdom season 5

Queer Eye Germany

The Andy Warhol Dairies

11th March 2022

Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 4

The Adam Project

12th March 2022

Parasite In Love

13th March 2022

Eighth Grade

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project recently held a special premiere in New York which was attended by the entire cast and team of the film. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively managed to steal the limelight as they shared loving moments on the red carpet. Lovely also stunned in a pastel Versace gown at the event. Moreover, Reynolds friend actor Hugh Jackman was also spotted at the even to support the Deadpool actor.

