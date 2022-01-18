Last Updated:

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Is The New Episode Airing Tonight?

Get ready to witness the wild drama going on in the villa with 'The Bachelor' season 26 episode 3. Here we bring you its release date & other details. Read on.

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is here and season 26 is one of the most awaited seasons. It premiered on 3rd Jan this year. The Bachelor Season 26  has only aired only two episodes so far but the drama between the ladies is already intense.

As the last episode ended on a cliffhanger, fans are curious to know what is going to happen next. So to calm your curiosity, we bring you details about the release date and time of episode 3 of The Bachelor Season 26.

When will The Bachelor's new episode air?

Initially, the next episode of The Bachelor was about to air on 17th January but fans will have to wait a little longer for it. Due to NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the release date of The Bachelor Episode 3 got postponed. The NFL will feature the first post-season Monday Night Football, which clashes with the time slot of ABC’s dating series. So, the makers will not air any of the episodes this week.

When is The Bachelor's next episode coming out?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 will now air on January 24, Monday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The episode will also be available on Hulu. You can also watch the series on the streaming services such as Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Recap of the last episode of The Bachelor

In the last episode, we witnessed Clayton Echard going on the first group date and one-on-one date with the ladies. In this episode, Hilary Duff appeared as a guest and we also noticed a controversy surrounding Cassidy Timbrook. There were many fun challenges in the episode and one of the challenges included throwing a birthday party for Hilary Duff’s tiny friends. While the ladies were doing their best, Cassidy Timbrooks seemed a little uninterested in the task. She took Echard away from the party area and spent quality time with him. Although her behaviour irked her fellow contestants, she managed to impress Clayton Echard and got the first rose from the handsome hunk.

The last episode ended on quite the cliffhanger after Sierra Jackson told Clayton about Cassidy Timbrooks’ steamy text messages with a guy back home. The second episode did not feature the rose ceremony and so no elimination happened. Fans are curious to find out who will leave the show next.

