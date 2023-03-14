Haathi Mere Saathi: Amul Ad Pays Jumbo Tribute To The Elephant Whisperers After Oscar

The Elephant Whisperers has scripted history by winning an Oscar for "Best Documentary Short Film" at the 95th Academy Awards. Congratulations and best wishes for the film and filmmakers poured from all across the globe. The dairy brand, Amul has also extended its wishes for the film’s victory using its signature sketch ads.

The Amul ad features the makers of The Elephant Whisperers- Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves, holding the Oscar trophy in their hands, along with an elephant and the Amul girl. In the ad, the Amul girl is seen dressed in a traditional, tribal outfit which was worn by the protagonists in the documentary film. The ad read, “Haathi Mere Saathi”.

#Amul Topical: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars! pic.twitter.com/LzjF22BMRu — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 13, 2023

Film's producer Guneet Monga reshared a post featuring the ad and reacted by writing, “BEST”.

The Elephant Whisperers at Oscars 2023

Nominated under the category “Best Documentary Short Film”, The Elephant Whisperers beat four other movies to win the Oscar. The win filled, not just the team but, the entire country beaming with pride. Celebrities from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the two women behind the award winning movie.

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves Receive the Oscar

As soon as victory for The Elephant Whisperers was announced at the 95th Oscar Awards, Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves took to the stage to receive the honour. The film's director, Kartiki Gonsalves said in her acceptance speech, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals."

"To Netflix for believing in the power of this film, to Bomman and Belli for sharing their sacred tribal wisdom. To Guneet my producer and Sikhya to Douglas Blush, my mentor and my entire team and finally to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere and you are the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."