'The Fame Game' To 'A Discovery Of Witches S3': New Releases To Watch On OTT On Feb 25

As several shows and films gear up for their release on February 25, 2022, on online streaming platforms, fans can't wait to see their favourite actors in action on screen. Right from Sci-fi and action to thrillers and comedies, there is sure to be something unique in store for everyone. Some of the new OTT releases to look out for on February 25 include The Fame Game, Drishya 2, A Discovery of Witches Season 3, Love Hostel and many more.

What to watch on OTT on February 25

Ajagajantharam - Sony LIV

This action thriller is helmed by Tinu Pappachan and stars Antony Varghese, Kichu Tellus and others in pivotal roles. The film has been one of the much-awaited Malayalam OTT releases and fans are eager to watch it on Sony LIV.

The Fame Game - Netflix

The upcoming Netflix film will mark the debut of the Bollywood star, Madhuri Dixit, who will play the character of Anamika Anand. The film will follow the events that take place after she goes missing and a police investigation uncovers some hidden truths. The film will also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and others.

Drishya 2 - Zee5

This Kannada action thriller stars fan-favourite actors including Ravichandran, Navya Nair, Swaroopini and others. The movie will be the sequel of the 2014 film Drishya which was hailed by fans and critics alike.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 - Sony LIV

This sci-fi fantasy drama show stars Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Adelle Leonce and other popular celebrities. It will be available on Sony LIV from February 25 onwards and will pick up from where the second season of the show left off.

Restless - Netflix

This French film has been a much-awaited one and will see Franck Gastambide, Simon Abkarian, Tracy Gotoas and others in pivotal roles. Touted to be an action crime thriller, the film will be all about a corrupt police officer, who begins to receive mysterious threats.

Love Hostel - Zee5

This Shanker Raman directorial will see Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and others. The trailer of the film saw Sanya and Vikrant's characters in love and on the run as they take shelter in a safe house to hide from Sanya's family, who does not approve of their relationship.

Vikings: Valhalla - Netflix

This Sam Corlett-starrer drama series is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022. The show will be set in Europe and will follow the Vikings as they overcome obstacles that come their way. The series will also star Laura Berlin, Caroline Henderson and Frida Gustavsson in pivotal roles.