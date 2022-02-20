'The Fame Game' To 'Lock Upp': Here's Everything That's Releasing On OTT Coming Week

As several theatres and cinema halls shut down owing to the pandemic, popular studios and filmmakers turned towards OTT platforms to release their movies. The OTT platform also served as an efficient medium to deliver fresh and out of the box content before the audience in the form of mini-series and web shows. The audience witnessed several big names from the Indian film industry making their OTT debut in the past few years. From The Fame Game to Lock Upp here is everything that will be released in the coming week from February 21-27.

1. The Fame Game

Release date - February 25

Platform - Netflix

Madhuri Dixit will be making her OTT debut through the show The Fame Game. Dixit will be seen playing the role of famous actor Anamika Anand who goes missing and the perfect facade that she maintains slowly fades away as police investigate her abduction. The Fame Game will also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on February 25.

2. Love Hostel

Release date - February 25

Platform - Zee5

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. 'Love Hostel' stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

3. Vikings: Valhalla

Release date - February 25

Platform - Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings that was on the air from 2013-2020. Vikings: Valhalla will take place 100 years after the events of the original series and will tell the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

4. Lockk Upp

Release date - February 27

Platform - Alt Balaji/ MX Player

Kangana Ranaut is also gearing up for her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. As the name suggests, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power, however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself. The show will premiere on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player on February 27.

5. Super Pumped

Release date - February 28

Platform - Voot

Super Pumped is an anthology drama series based on the 2019 nonfiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac. The first season, subtitled The Battle For Uber, is based on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Also starring Kyle Chandler and Elisabeth Shue, it is set to premiere on Voot in India on February 28, 2022.

