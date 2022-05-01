'The Kashmir Files' 'Stranger Things S4' To 'Thar': Everything Releasing On OTT In May

The digital platforms are witnessing unprecedented growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. With theatres and other public venues shut down, people were forced to stay indoors and entertain themselves through different media types and over-the-top (OTT) services. Despite the slow return to normal, the growth of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar and more will continue for the years to come.

From The Kashmir Files to Stranger Things S4; here is a list of web series and movies that are all set to stream on the OTT platforms in May.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1

Star Trek has been enthralling audiences for six decades now and the entertaining journey is set to continue with numerous shows and movies lined up. Among the first ones on this list is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is gearing up for release on Voot on May 5, 2022.

Thar

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar will feature Anil Kapoor alongside his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. The film will be released on Netflix on May 6, 2022.

Jhund

The biographical sports film is all set to stream on Zee 5 on May 4, 2022. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the upcoming movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The plot of Jhund outlines the exemplary story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

The Kashmir Files:

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files features some notable actors from the film industry namely Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, and more. The blockbuster is based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and will have its digital premiere on May 13 on ZEE5.

Sneakerella

Sneakerella is an upcoming American musical comedy film directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and written by David Light & Joseph Raso, Tamara Chestna, Mindy Stern, and George Gore II. The film will star Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood. Sneakerella is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on May 13, 2022.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai explores heart-warming stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. The web series will start streaming on Amazon Prime on May 13, 2022.

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi

Star Wars mini-series titled 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' has been one of the much-awaited releases online and was earlier meant to premiere on May 25 on Disney+. But, now the premiere of the highly anticipated show will take place on May 27, 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix's popular web series Stranger Things has already been renewed for the fourth season with fans and followers eagerly waiting for the release of the forthcoming season of the highly-anticipated show. The Volume One of the series will release on May 27th, 2022, while Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st.

