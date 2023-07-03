Last Updated:

The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 2018, Bholaa: 11 Biggest Hits Of 2023 So Far

2018, Bholaa, The Kerala Story and other Indian films are among some of the biggest hits of 2023 so far. Know the films and their box office collections here.

The Kerala Story
The Kerala Story is one of the biggest hits of the year so far. Against a reported budget of  Rs 15–20 crore, it grossed  Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Bholaa, Ajay Devgn
In Bholaa, Ajay Devgn turned director and producer. He was also the lead star in it. The remake of Kaithi, became a box office hit and grossed Rs 111.64 crores worldwide.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was made on a small budget but ended up earning Rs 36.53 crore at the box office. The Rani Mukerji starrer also received critical acclaim.

Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay delivered a hit with Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidpally, it grossed Rs 310 crore worldwide. 

Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya
Telugu star Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya turned out to be a hit with Rs 236.15 crore collections at the global box office. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha
Director Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featured Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The film and its music were a hit. 

Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan II, PS II
Ponniyin Selvan II featured a star-studded cast. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram,Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi played leading roles in it. The movie turned out to be a leading Tamil grosser worldwide.

2018, Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas' 2018 set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema. Despite being made on a meagre budget of Rs 20 crore, it grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has grossed ₹83.03 crore in its 30-day run so far.

Dasara, Nani
Telugu star Nani played a raw and rustic role in Dasara. The film collected Rs 116-120 crore at the global box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 65 crore. 

Thunivu, Ajith Kumar
Tamil star Ajith Kumar starred in the heist film Thunivu. It grossed Rs 185-200 crore globally. 

