The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 2018, Bholaa: 11 Biggest Hits Of 2023 So Far

Quick links:
The Kerala Story is one of the biggest hits of the year so far. Against a reported budget of Rs 15–20 crore, it grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide.
In Bholaa, Ajay Devgn turned director and producer. He was also the lead star in it. The remake of Kaithi, became a box office hit and grossed Rs 111.64 crores worldwide.
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was made on a small budget but ended up earning Rs 36.53 crore at the box office. The Rani Mukerji starrer also received critical acclaim.
Thalapathy Vijay delivered a hit with Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidpally, it grossed Rs 310 crore worldwide.
Telugu star Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya turned out to be a hit with Rs 236.15 crore collections at the global box office.
Director Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featured Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The film and its music were a hit.
Ponniyin Selvan II featured a star-studded cast. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram,Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi played leading roles in it. The movie turned out to be a leading Tamil grosser worldwide.
Tovino Thomas' 2018 set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema. Despite being made on a meagre budget of Rs 20 crore, it grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has grossed ₹83.03 crore in its 30-day run so far.
Telugu star Nani played a raw and rustic role in Dasara. The film collected Rs 116-120 crore at the global box office. It was made on a budget of Rs 65 crore.