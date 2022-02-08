'The Power Of The Dog': Jane Campion Makes History With 2 Best Director Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday and director Jane Campion scripted history as she became the first woman to hold two Oscar nominations in the Best Director category. This comes after she was nominated for her work in the acclaimed film The Power of the Dog. She bagged her first nomination for the Academy Award in 1994, for The Piano.

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion makes Oscars history

The Oscars announced the nominations for all the categories on February 8, 2022, and Jane Campion's Netflix film The Power of the Dog bagged several nominations. Campion herself made history as she now holds two Oscar nominations for Best Director after her previous nomination in 1994. Campion was nominated in the category alongside Steven Spielberg for his work in West Side Story, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza and the director of Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Power of the Dog Oscar nominations 2022

The Power of the Dog received several nominations and is in the running to win an Oscar. Apart from Best Picture, the film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Score, Editing and Cinematography. Benedict Cumberbatch, who took on the lead role in the film was nominated for Best Actor, while Kristen Dunst received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Kodi Smitt-McPhee and Jesse Plemons were nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film was an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel by the same name and saw Benedict Cumberbatch take on an all-new avatar, for which he received heaps of praise. The film focused on addressing important themes like repressing sexuality and toxic masculinity and was hailed for the sensitivity with which it did so.

The Power Of The Dog recently won big at the Golden Globes Awards 2022 and Jane Campion won for Best Director of a Motion Picture. The film also bagged an award for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Kodi Smith-McPhee won an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Image: Twitter/@Hub_199999, AP