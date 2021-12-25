'The Silent Sea' Twitter Review: Netizens Say Gong Yoo's Thriller 'will Keep You Floating'

South Korean stars Gong Yoo and Bae Doona's highly-anticipated sci-fi thriller drama, The Silent Sea has finally made its way to Netflix on Friday. The newly-released series shows the volatile situations the astronauts' team members are thrown into. It shows due to technical errors, the spaceship carrying the elite team members is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon. The mission is threatening the special mission.

It later gives glimpses that the team is barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff. However, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon in endless silence, before finally making it to the Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is an abandoned research base. The base is called ‘The Silent Sea.’

As soon as all the eight episodes were released, many fans who were eagerly waiting for the drama, have shared their thoughts and opinions on their respective Twitter handle. The series has received critically acclaimed responses and has been receiving praises for the social message it has to convey to the global audience.

Gong Yoo and Bae Doona's The Silent Sea Twitter review

Many viewers after watching the episodes took to the micro-blogging site and reviewed the much-hyped series. They have been praising the technical crew and all the cast members. A netizen wrote, "Mystery, science fiction, thriller #TheSilentSea really live up those It's really good and make viewers drown and thrilled in every episode It raise the inequality and social issue where water scarcity and as precious as gold."

Another one tweeted, "The Silent Sea: 9,5/10 I just finished it and I can say that is the best drama of 2021 (for me). This drama made me feel so many emotions that I really can't describe well in this "little" thread. Let's go." A user chipped in, "The Silent Sea. Long ago, Galileo thought it was all water. That's why he decided to name it the Silent Sea. But once we got to the moon, there was no water". - The Silent Sea (2021)." Another user wrote, "I finished "The Silent Sea" and I cried so badly. BEST KOREAN DRAMA OF 2021. Must watch! Humans have ruined earth and now have set to ruin moon too. Episode 1 to 8, will keep you floating."

