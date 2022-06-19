'The Umbrella Academy 3' To 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Shows & Films To Watch On OTT Next Week

The upcoming week has several exciting and entertaining shows and films lined up for viewers, which they can enjoy online from the comfort of their homes. From adventure and thrill to heists and mystery, the audience is sure to be in for a surprise. Films including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and shows like The Umbrella Academy 3 are gearing up for their much-awaited OTT release.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata - Amazon Prime

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthi Suresh in pivotal roles, Sarkaru Vaari Paata became the talk of the town after it hit the big screens. The film follows a bank manager and sees him go above and beyond to bring a fraudster to justice after he is assigned the task by the government. The film will be available on Amazon Prime from June 23, 2022.

Man Vs Bee - Netflix

Starring the famous Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson, Man Vs Bee is touted to be a comedy show, whose first season will release on June 24 on Netflix. The show follows the life of a homeless man, who is one day mistaken by a businesswoman to be her new housesitter. The trailer of the film promised the audience a fun-filled and entertaining watch.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Netflix

The Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish heist drama, Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel is all set to release online on Netflix on June 24. The show will star Jun Jong-seo, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yun-jin, Park Hae-soo and others in pivotal roles. It will be set in the mint of a unified Korea, as police officials try to stop the ongoing robbery.

The Umbrella Academy 3 - Netflix

The much-awaited third season of The Umbrella Academy is finally set to release after a long wait and will be available for fans to view on Netflix on June 22. The popular show follows a family of superheroes, who joins forces to investigate their father’s death and other mysteries. The show stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda and others in pivotal roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Disney+ Hotstar

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did exceedingly well on the big screen and was hailed by the audience and critics alike. The film is now all set to release online via Disney+ Hotstar on June 22 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The film was helmed by Sam Raimi and is the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which introduced Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in the MCU.

