‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Author And Illustrator, Eric Carle Dies At 91

In an unfortunate turn of events, acclaimed author and illustrator best known for his children's classic book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, passed away on Sunday, May 23. The news of the 91-year-old author’s demise was confirmed by his team with a tribute post that was shared on Thursday, May 27. The statement shared by his team doesn’t confirm the reason for his death. But the sweet tribute honours the late author’s great talent.

Eric Carle dies at age 91

The Washington Post said in their report that Eric Carle transitioned at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts. As soon as the news of the author’s demise surfaced online, netizens and celebs began paying tribute to Eric Carle on social media. “I once had the opportunity to interview Eric Carle for a radio program for kids. I asked him what any kid would ask an illustrator—What’s your favorite color? Without missing a beat, he said, “Yellow, because that is the color children perceive the sun to be”, said National Book Award finalist Jarrett J. Krosoczka on Twitter.

To have spent some time with Eric Carle was the closest thing one could get to hanging out with the actual Santa Claus. His books and his advocacy for the arts will continue to ripple through time. But we in the children’s book community will miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/HnH8ggW2u7 — Jarrett J. Krosoczka (@StudioJJK) May 26, 2021

Actor Mia Farrow also took to the micro-blogging site to mourn the loss of the prolific author. She appreciated the Carle’s notable works and extended support to his family during this scarce situation. Mai said, “Eric Carle has died- but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear- books i read to my children and now my grandchildren. Loving thoughts with his family and very much gratitude for Mr Carle”.

Eric Carle has died- but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear- books i read to my children and now my grandchildren. Loving thoughts with his family and very much gratitude for Mr Carle.♥️ https://t.co/McNZ6IxROa — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 26, 2021

Heaven just got more colorful. Eric Carle, 91, made his mark, splashing bravely & inspiring those around him to do the same. ❤️. https://t.co/rE39aETzDE — Peter H. Reynolds (@peterhreynolds) May 26, 2021

Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers. #RememberingEricCarle pic.twitter.com/wc3srDQr5m — Penguin Kids (@penguinkids) May 26, 2021

