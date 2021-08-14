This Independence Day, Bandra Film Festival To Screen 'I Am Kalam' & 'Riding On A Sunbeam'

August 15, 2021, marks India's 74th Independence Day. With patriotism in the air, the day is celebrated every year to remember its most significant historical victory. The day will also be celebrated at the Bandra Film Festival with the live screening of two off-beat patriotic movies, I Am Kalam and Riding On A Sunbeam. The film festival will screen the films live on YouTube to celebrate the day while staying safe at home.

Bandra Film Festival's Independence Day celebration

Bandra Film festival is all set to celebrate the 74th Independence Day with its 'Patriotic Passion' theme. The film festival picked up two off-beat but critically acclaimed films I Am Kalam and Riding On A Sunbeam for its live screening on August 15. The film festival is currently taking place on YouTube due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Am Kalam

The film I Am Kalam came out on August 5, 2011. The film revolves around a poor boy named Chotu, who changes his name to Kalam after deriving inspiration from the former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He then also harbours a dream of meeting Kalam. The film stars Harsh Mayar and Gulshan Grover. Nila Madhab Panda helmed it. Hearing about the film's live screening, Nila Madhab Panda shared how the film was his directorial debut and has been extremely special to him. He further revealed that the film received a lot of love from critics, the audience, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He said he wanted to show a real hero to the audience and called Kalam his Superman. The director also shared how he was delighted to know about the film's live screening and praised the film festival.

Riding On A Sunbeam: Journey Through Space, Time, Life And Love

The film Riding On A Sunbeam is a 'travel' story of a neuroscience student turned Zen traveller, Mauktik Kulkarni, and a Berkley student, Sammy Jo. The film, which came out in 2016, was directed by Brahmand Singh. When the director heard the news about the film's live screening, he thanked Bandra Film Festival. He further shared how he believes that films like Riding On The Sunbeam have the power to change the way an individual looks at things.

Image Credits: BANDRA FILM FESTIVAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.