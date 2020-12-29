Tiger Shroff Shows Off His Ripped Physique Yet Again, Fans Admire Him; Check Out

Tiger Shroff has worked consistently hard to ensure that his physique remains ripped and shredded, and that his appearance lives upto the expectations of the 'action hero' roles that he is often seen doing. Tiger Shroff’s Instagram consistently sees pictures and videos in which the actor boldly shows off his muscular physique, which is something that he never shies away from doing. Have a look at his latest Instagram post that shows off his ripped body yet again.

Tiger Shroff plays it casual with his ripped physique

Tiger Shroff’s photos are a constant testament to the fact that he has taken his fitness and appearance very seriously, having stepped into the entertainment world. Having built somewhat of a reputation of himself as an action hero, he is unconditionally required to maintain his muscular body, which is always given a timely focus on in his movies, action or otherwise. The actor seems to have stepped up to the challenge and keeps giving a glimpse of his ripped physique as well, which is exactly what he has done in his latest Instagram post.

Sharing yet another shirtless picture himself, the picture shows Tiger sporting nothing but a necklace and a pair of shades on his upper half. Although, instead of posing, which is normally something that action heroes and ‘tough guys’ do, he has just casually posed in front of the camera.

Another interesting observation to note in this photo is the contrast of the tough and muscular body of Tiger in the front and tender look of the leaves and flowers in the background. Just like they normally do, his fans and followers wasted no time in cheering and praising Tiger and his maintained physique.

Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff's Instagram comments

It is a well-known fact that Tiger Shroff is a versatile in martial arts along with being a good dancer as well. He has also been into sports, which makes it unsurprising that he gives a rather high priority to his fitness. Tiger Shroff received a lot of success in his action flicks such as War and the Baaghi film series. His latest film was Baaghi 3 that released earlier this year.

